THINK PINK: Where you can buy Breast Cancer Awareness Month products and give back

TYLER, Texas (KETK) October marks the start of Breast Cancer Awareness Month and there are several retailers you can purchase items to give back this year.
If you’d like to donate to support breast cancer research, you can do that directly here: at the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.
Below is a list of companies with items you can buy this month:
- Kendra Scott: Yellow for Pink Collection
- Vineyard Vines: Bright Pink Collection
- Vera Bradley: Carry Pink Collection
- The North Face: Pink Ribbon Collection
- Estée Lauder: Limited-edition products
- Ralph Lauren: Pink Pony Collection
- Pure Vida: Bracelets
- Pop Sockets: Different options to choose from
- Nutribullet: Nutribullet Pro Exclusive in pink
- Buble and Bumble: Invisible Oil Primer
- Lilly Pulitzer: Print with a Purpose design
- Panera: Pink Ribbon Bagels
- Bobbi Brown: Pinks with Purpose Collection
- Clinique: Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion+
- Patrick Ta: Monochrome Moment Precision Lip Crayon in She’s Strong
- Bubly: Sparkling Water Grapefruit
According to the American Cancer Society, Breast cancer is the second-most common cancer of American women, behind skin. The average risk is about 13%, or a 1 in 8 chance a woman will develop the disease sometime in their life.
