THINK PINK: Where you can buy Breast Cancer Awareness Month products and give back

TYLER, Texas (KETK) October marks the start of Breast Cancer Awareness Month and there are several retailers you can purchase items to give back this year.

If you’d like to donate to support breast cancer research, you can do that directly here: at the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

Below is a list of companies with items you can buy this month:

According to the American Cancer Society, Breast cancer is the second-most common cancer of American women, behind skin. The average risk is about 13%, or a 1 in 8 chance a woman will develop the disease sometime in their life.