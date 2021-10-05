THINK PINK: Young breast cancer patient shares message of resilience, gratitude

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WPIX) — During Breast Cancer Awareness Month, one young breast cancer survivor has an important message about resilience and gratitude.

“When you imagine someone with breast cancer, they’re generally older and they’re white. That’s how breast cancer is portrayed,” Roshni Kamta told our sister station, WPIX.

Kamta was just 22 and had just graduated from Rutgers University when she noticed a bloody discharge in her bra.

The first doctor she went to didn’t appear to take her seriously, but then her cousin suggested the Dubin Breast Center at Mount Sinai, where she was diagnosed with triple negative breast cancer.

“It could’ve progressed to a much worse level if she hadn’t taken action as quickly as she did,” Dr. Hanna Irie, breast cancer oncologist at Mount Sinai Medical Center.

She underwent 16 rounds of chemotherapy, had a lumpectomy and went through radiation.

Three years later, Kamta’s prognosis is excellent, but being such a young cancer patient, she was worried about her future fertility since chemotherapy made her go into early menopause.

Insurance did not cover freezing her eggs, but a non-profit organization called Chick Mission covered the costs.

Because of the pandemic, breast cancer screenings were down about 87%. Now, doctors are hoping that will change as we roll into Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

“Be aware of your breasts, aware of what’s normal and what’s not normal.” Dr. Hanna Irie

While Kamta is an exception because of her age, white women are only slightly more likely to develop breast cancer than Black, Hispanic or Asian women.

The bottom line:

Everyone should get yearly mammograms.