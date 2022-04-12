TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Hormel Foods and Brookshire Grocery Co. donated Hormel hams to the East Texas Food Bank to help feed those in need in time for Easter.

The two companies donated $135,000 worth of hams to dozens of food banks and food kitchens in communities where Brookshire’s, Super 1 Foods, Spring Market, FRESH by Brookshire’s and Reasor’s stores operate.

The companies donated the hams on Tuesday morning, April 12 at Brookshire’s on 100 Rice Road.

“It brings great joy to the department and the entire store knowing that you’re giving back and you’re providing food for people in need during a holiday season where it’s really important for people to get together,” said Jerry Leclair, the Executive Vice President Chief Merchant Officer. “It’s been crazy times. This is one of the really great things. To be able to bring families together and to be able to provide that needed protein on their plate.”

The East Texas Food Bank serves around 240,000 people in their 26 county area that are food insecure.