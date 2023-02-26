TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Brookshire Grocery company will host the 10th annual FRESH 15 race on Saturday, March 4 near the Old Jacksonville Highway FRESH store.

FRESH 15 is comprised of 15 kilometer, five kilometer and “Lil’ FRESHie” one kilometer races that all start and end near the FRESH by Brookshire’s at 6991 Old Jacksonville Highway, according to a press release.

Runners will be swagged out with a finisher’s medal, apparel and free hi-res race photos, BGC said. After the race, at the store’s “Party on the Pavement” event, there will be free food, vendors and live music.

Participants can pick up their packets in the FRESH parking lot on the following days:

Thursday, March 2, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday, March 3, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 4, 5 a.m. to 6 a.m.

According to BGC, 100% of the revenue from the race is donated to East Texas nonprofit organizations. In nine years of races, they said they’ve raised $1,253,000.

Over 80 runners who have run in every previous FRESH 15 race have register this year and more than 60% of all registered participants are returning runners, BGC said.

On top of being swagged out, runners will have the opportunity to compete for a prize purse that totals $22,000, according to BGC. They added that local runners from Tyler will also be eligible for the Local Legends awards, which also involve cash prizes.

For more information visit Brookshire’s Grocery Racing online.