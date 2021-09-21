Brookshire’s changes 2021 Heroes Run to virtual event due to COVID concerns

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Brookshire’s Grocery Company in Tyler announced Tuesday that they will be changing the 2021 Heroes Run to a virtual event.

“BGC Racing’s top priority is the health and safety of our Heroes Run participants, volunteers and spectators. This was not a decision taken lightly but one that we feel is necessary due to the recent increase in number of positive cases we are seeing in our area. BGC Racing is committed to doing our part to lessen the impact and spread of COVID-19; therefore, this is the right decision for the difficult situation facing all of us.” Brad Brookshire, Chairman and CEO for Brookshire Grocery Co.

The company plans to donate $80,000 to non-profits with proceeds from the previous Heroes Run. Organizations benefitting from the proceeds include the Shreveport and Bossier City Police and Fire Departments, Barksdale Air Force Base, Wounded Warrior Project and Team Red, White and Blue.

BGC Racing is offering several options for the 2021 virtual event. Each participant will receive an email with an option to participate virtually this year or defer their entry fee to the 2022 event, which will be held next October.

For those that choose to participate this year, they will be joined into an online community and share their distance run Oct. 22-29. The company will still be sending a “swag package” that will be sent in time for race week.

