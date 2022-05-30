TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Brookshire Grocery Company created a campaign to help their customers give back to the community impacted by the tragic shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

Brookshire’s, Super 1 Foods, Spring Market and FRESH by Brookshire’s will have $1, $3, and $5 coupons so people can make a donation at the stores until June 4.

The donations are benefitting the Robb School Memorial Fund at the First State Bank of Uvalde to give back to those grieving after the shooting.

Uvalde CISD and Uvalde CISD PTO are making efforts “to ensure funds are spent in the most responsible and effective way possible. As funeral expenses are covered, priorities are medical expenses and counseling, and ensuring that’s available long term to all.”

Based in Tyler, BGC is a regional family-owned, Texas-based grocery business that employs more than 20,000 individuals throughout Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas and Oklahoma. The company operates more than 200 stores under the Brookshire’s, Super 1 Foods, FRESH by Brookshire’s, Spring Market and Reasor’s banners, along with three distribution centers.