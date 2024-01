TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Brookshire’s grocery store at 100 Rice Road in Tyler is hosting a “Fill the Big Grocery Cart” food drive to support the East Texas Food Bank.

East Texas Food Bank is seeing a rise in demand for resources so Brookshire’s is asking customers to donate enough non-perishable food to fill their 13-foot-tall motorized grocery cart.

Customers have until Tuesday Jan. 16 to donate.