LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A local restaurant is giving back to healthcare workers during a delicious holiday.

Bubba’s 33 in Longview is giving healthcare heroes free pizza on Wednesday, Feb. 9 during National Pizza Day.

At 3:33 p.m. the restaurant will hand out 33 free pizzas to the first 33 people who arrive at the location.

People will only be allowed to take home one pizza per car. They should also show proof that they work in healthcare.

The restaurant will also give out free pizza vouchers until 4:00 p.m. for healthcare workers who cannot be at the location during the giveaway. These may be used at another time.

Bubba’s 33 is at 200 E Loop 281 in Longview.