BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – Bullard celebrated their first ever Bluebonnet festival in the Bullard High School parking lot on Saturday.

The free family friendly event featured a chili cookoff, vendors, an art show, live music, food trucks and even a beauty pageant where six queens were crowned.

Deidra Wood, director at the Bullard Chamber of Commerce, spoke about how the community shows out to support each other regardless of how old they are.

“I like the fact that we see whole families coming out… We got everyone young and old. And we wanted to have a little something for everyone here today, ” said Wood.

Their art show featured art done by Bullard and Brook Hill students and the winners of the show received gift cards.