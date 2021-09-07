Bullard ISD FFA hosts event for first responders to remember 9/11

BULLARD, Texas (KETK)-The Bullard ISD Future Farmers of America hosted a luncheon for local first responders on Tuesday.

The Patriot Day event was created to honor Smith and Cherokee County officials, and it was held in the Bullard ISD Agriculture Facility, said the school district.

There were dine-in and drive-thru meal options.

“Patriot Day is an American holiday on Sept. 11 to honor the memory of the nearly 3,000 innocent victims who died in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. Americans dedicate this day to remembering those who died and the first responders who risked their own lives to save others,” wrote the district.

Previously, FFA students have delivered cookies and goods to first responder stations, said FFA sponsor Charlotte Main.

But, this year the student officer team wanted to do something bigger.

Part of the FFA’s motto mentions, “Living to Serve.”

Main, whose father is a retired Tyler Fire Department Captain, said FFA students and staff strive to help their community.

“In the Ag building, we teach the importance of Sept. 11 each year and speak to our students about what that day was like,” Main said. “We feel it’s important that this generation of young people never forget why Sept. 11 is a significant day of importance in America. Serving patriots who selflessly lay their lives on the line for others every day is one way we can serve others.”