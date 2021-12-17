Bullard ISD provides gifts for 100 families with their Panther Angel Tree

BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – Bullard ISD is making the holiday season special for 100 students and their families through their Panther Angel Tree.

In October, campus counselors reached out to families to fill out Panther Angel tags. People then had the opportunity to adopt the tags in November, and all angels were adopted in just a few days.

“Our goal each year is for the Panther Angel tree to benefit any family that may find themselves in need this holiday season,” said Ashlee Jones, executive assistant to the Superintendent. “Whether a family’s situation involves a recent job loss, a death in the family, is a single-parent home, or any other type of situation that causes hardships, we want to help. The Panther Angel Tree is completely anonymous, and the children and family names are kept private.”

The Bullard ISD FFA program also gives families a stocking with toiletry items and gift cards, which the community provided.

“The Panther Angel Tree is a special tradition in Bullard ISD,” Jones said. “It is a joy to see Bullard ISD parents, staff, and community organizations join together to make the holidays a little brighter for our Panther families in need.”

Families started picking up their angel tree gifts on Dec. 15.