Bullard wants to shine blue in salute to law enforcement

BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – The city of Bullard want residents to Light Bullard Blue as a way to show support for law enforcement officers.

“Thanks to the TC Energy Foundation and Bullard Hardware we are able to provide blue light bulbs to members of our community who would like to show support for law enforcement officers, not only here in Bullard but across the country,” says a posting on the city’s Facebook page.

Those who live within the Bullard city limits can beginning Monday, Dec. 14, pick up a free blue light bulb to install on the porch of their home. .

The Light Bullard Blue project is set to begin Jan. 1

