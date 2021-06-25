Business to offer its patriotic pop-up shop Saturday

Community

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Vintage & Co. will host its third patriotic pop-up shop 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 2034 S. Wall.

The business will offer “all things USA and Red, White and Blue,” says information about the special shopping event.

Merchandise available will include red, white and blue, summer, linens, dishes and small items as well as breads, sugar cookies and other foods.

