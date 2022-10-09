LAKE SAM RAYBURN, Texas (KETK) – Next Saturday the “C.A.S.T. For Kids” event will take place at Lake Sam Rayburn.

This will be a free boating and fishing event for children with special needs.

It is available to all children, ages 6-18, no matter their disability.

“They get a free fishing pole, a free tacklebox, shirts. There’s going to be games for them to play. We have local law enforcement, game wardens, Smokey the Bear, everybody that you can think of coming to support them.” Jamie West, Event Coordinator

Space is limited to the first 40 children who register.