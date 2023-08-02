TYLER, Texas (KETK) – CampV and Starbrite Therapeutic Equestrian Center are holding a 5-week course of healing to help veterans and their families with horses.

Chuck Pool, a United States Marine Veteran, saw the class was being held, so he and his wife Kitty signed up, even though he had some reservations about it.

“Been kicked off a horse a couple of times, dragged a couple of times, and almost got bit,” said Chuck Pool, United States Marine Veteran.

CampV Executive Director Travis Gladhill knew there would be some people that had fears or had never been around horses. So, they modeled the class to start from the beginning of horsemanship, and he hoped the veterans would take something away.

“I hope they will be able to take away all the benefits that equine therapy has for the veterans because it has both physical as well as mental benefits for the veterans,” said Travis Gladhill, Executive Director, CampV.

Gladhill said this is a pilot program, to help with mental health and other trauma.

“It calms you, my husband has PTSD and he’s bipolar and this has calmed him and it’s just it’s relaxing,” said Kitty Pool, a participant.

“For veterans and families in particular, it helps with PTSD, traumatic brain injury, anxiety, depression, it helps with a lot of different things to move the veterans forward,” said April Scarbrough, Program and Site Director, Starbrite Therapeutic Equestrian Center.

The program was built to allow veterans and their families to do it all together.

“We know that it is a cohesive unit that the veteran be with their family to enjoy those benefits,” said Gladhill.

During the first class, veterans got to groom the horses and start to form a bond with them.

“Horses are, they’re just lovable, and I got to touch them and got to clean them and pet them, and that was a blast,” said Chuck.

For Chuck having his wife by his side and the help from trainers, he was able to touch a horse again. Now he can’t wait to get back in the saddle and ride again. If you are a veteran or a family member of a veteran and are interested in the class you can reach out to CampV or Starbrite to sign up for the next round for free.

If you would like more information on CampV, you can visit their website here. If you would like more information about Starbrite, you can visit their website here.