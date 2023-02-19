RUSK, Texas (KETK) – The Rusk Police Department said that a man from Ontario, Canada stopped by Rusk to fulfill a personal dream of his.

Vick Rusk of Ontario, visited with Rusk PD officer Smith and the pair exchanged a Canadian Flag patch and a Rusk Police Department patch.

Photo courtesy of Rusk Police Department Photo courtesy of Rusk Police Department

Rusk, a volunteer firefighter himself, was also given a tour of Rusk Fire Department by fireman Bryant. Bryant and Rusk also exchanged patches. According to a Facebook post, Rusk said that his short time in Rusk made one of his dreams come true.

“Lesson of the day. A few moments can bring life long memories when you least expect it,” a Rusk PD post said.