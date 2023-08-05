LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – This summer has been one to remember and with all this heat Longview gave dogs a moment to cool off. The Longview Parks Department shut down their swim center from 10 a.m. until noon on Saturday for their annual Dog Days of Summer event.

The event helped Longview dogs stay cool and encouraged people to adopt animals from local shelters.

The manger of Longview Animal Services, Chris Kemper, told KETK how special the event was.

“A pet isn’t something that just lives out in the backyard and you never interact with. A pet is something that gets to be interactive with you and be part of your life and do the same things you do. That’s why people should adopt and that’s why people should have have animals and this is the kind of event they should participate in,” Kemper said.

All adoption fees are waived this weekend at the Longview Adoption Center.