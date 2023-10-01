CANTON, Texas (KETK) – 150 years ago, a circuit judge would visit Van Zandt County on the first Monday of the month for trials, and people would gather around the courthouse to trade goods. Thus, beginning the Canton First Monday Trade Days.

“Well, 150 years, is a long time to do anything. So to have a business that’s been in business for 150 years is pretty remarkable to me,” said Lonny Cluck, Canton city manager.

Now they house more than 3,000 vendors and see close to 100,000 people a day when they are open.

“It’s like a city within a city,” said Amy Mitchell, vendor and Simplicity owner at Canton First Monday Trade Days.

Audra Walls is one of those vendors and has been working at the trade days for 50 years.

“I started out in 1974, I had, I was selling German sausage,” said Audra Walls, vendor, Jewels From the Past owner, Canton First Monday Trade Days.

Now she sells jewelry at her booth called Jewels from the Past, and she said the event continues to grow.

“It’s like a roller coaster, it peaks and it plummets and it goes back up, but October and November are the best months to come to first Monday,” said Mitchell.

Walls and other vendors like Amy Mitchell said the best part is the people.

“This is just like a home to me, I love all my customers, I love all the canton family, and I just, I’ll come as long as I can,” said Walls.

“Just visiting with people from all over the country,” said Mitchell.

Walls added that no matter what you are looking for you are sure to find it at the Canton First Monday Trade Days.

“There’s a little bit of everything, I have seen even coffins, I’ve seen everything,” said Walls.