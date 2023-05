LINDALE, Texas (KETK) – Carmel Baptist Church in Lindale celebrated 170 years of serving the East Texas community on Sunday.

They had several guest speakers, food and music at an event there today.

“This congregation is a loving, caring congregation, that’s what kept me here 17 years. The history of this church is an emphasis to go forward. What we’ve done in the past is unbelievable, what we’ll do in the future, will be even greater,” Pastor James Cheatham said.