TYLER, Texas (KETK) — CASA for Kids of East Texas recently announced their “FUNraiser” to spread awareness of child abuse and neglect.

The nonprofit organization is hosting their second annual “Passport to FUN” FUNraiser on Saturday, June 24 from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. to benefit CASA’s work and small businesses in the East Texas community. CASA’s mission is to spread the word about child abuse and neglect, as well as to support and promote local business.

Guests will start the morning with breakfast sponsored by McDonalds of Greater North Texas and shopping, followed by a fashion show, featuring the latest offerings from several local vendors. Guests can then get their “passport” stamped around town by shopping at the following participating vendors:

Apricot Lane

Cross Heart Candles

Dutch Bros

Floor Coverings International

Kendra Scott

Mainstream Boutique

Pampered Chef

Plants of Texas

Scentsy

SheeBee

Smith Girls

Foster

Sterling Grace

Sweet Gourmet

The Potpourri House

Twisted TX

Vintage 618

“Funds will make a difference for CASA, ensuring we are able to support the high number of abused and neglected children in our community.” CASA for Kids of East Texas

The event will take place at CASA for Kids of East Texas. CASA for Kids of East Texas is located at 3616 West Way St., Tyler, Texas. Tickets are $15 for guests and are available here.