Ceremony Monday marks beginning of Harvey Convention Center demolition

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — City officials will gather Monday for a ceremony marking the beginning of Harvey Convention Center’s demoliton.

The center, which was built in the 1970s, is being torn down and rebuilt nearby as part of a $28 million plan to renovate the Rose Garden Complex at 2000 W. Front St.

Bleachers will be set up for people who want to come at 11 a.m. and watch the demolition.

The new larger convention center will be located closer to CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium and Tyler Municipal Rose Garden. The project also calls for rebuilding streets, parking lots and the Mayfair Building.

City leaders have said they hope the new convention center is open by fall 2022 in time to host Texas Rose Festival events.

THE NEW CENTER

Brandy Ziegler with Fitzpatrick Architects earlier this year gave a presentation of the new venue to city council members, complete with a virtual video tour.

A 3.3 acre park will be located off Front Street on the north side. Ziegler said it is an event park, and over 5,000 people can be at the park at a time. There will be an arbor tree park and a possible future connection to a food truck park on the west side that connects directly to the complex.

The conference center will have an iconic rose feature in the middle of the park, she said.

Photo from Fitzpatrick Architects presentation

A big conference space will be able to seat over 1,900 people in chairs and 1,300 for banquet seating, she said. There are “rose acoustic clouds” on the ceiling that can be lit different colors for different events.

Photo from Fitzpatrick Architects presentation

The new center also will have three breakout rooms that can be combined into one large room, and several large social spaces.

BACKGROUND

In 2016, city leaders and consultants began working on a master plan for the future of the Rose City Complex. A steering committee was led by former state Sen. Kevin Eltife and made up of community leaders from different industries, experiences, and backgrounds.

Consultants held more than 20 meetings with stakeholder groups, as well as public meetings to review several different plan options for the area.

For many years, city leaders have explored options for building a new convention center including putting the center at other locations.