Chapel Hill ISD to gift shoes to 170 children for the holidays

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- Chapel Hill ISD students are continuing a tradition of serving others.

This fall, students from the high school senate, Wise Elementary, Jackson Elementary and Kissam Intermediate School helped raise funds to donate shoes to 170 children from Chapel Hill, who are between the ages of 5-12.

The program is called Shoes for Kids, and it is lead by students. They have been doing this for 25 years.

The initiative was started by two freshmen who wanted to help young children get new shoes during the holiday season.

Now, the program also includes other activities. Children are able to take a trip to the shoe store, eat lunch at a restaurant and visit the Discovery Science Place or the movie theatre (depending on grade levels).

During the week of Nov. 29, the students will be separated into three groups depending on their campus. See the following schedule:

Tuesday, Nov. 30: Wise Elementary students will go to the Shoe Department Store, CiCis, and Discovery Science Place.

Wednesday, Dec. 1: Jackson Elementary students will go to the Shoe Department Store, CiCis, and Discovery Science Place.

Thursday, Dec. 2: Kissam Intermediate students will go to the Shoe Department Store, CiCis, and Time Square Cinema.

For more information about the Shoes For Kids Program led by Tracy Steele, please contact the Communications Department at casillasb@chapelhillisd.org