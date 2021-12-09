Chapel Hill student’s artwork receives congressional recognition

CHAPEL HILL, Texas (KETK) — A Chapel Hill High School student received some notable recognition for his artwork on Saturday.

On Saturday, Dec. 4, Phuong Nguyen of Chapel Hill High School was awarded second place in the 2022 Congressional Art Show, which was held at Stephen F. Austin State University. Nguyen’s piece, titled “Sleepy,” was one of 30 that were selected for the competition.

For context, Nguyen is a two-time VASE region art medalist, two-time VASE State Qualifying art medalist, 2021 State art medalist and the 2021 First Place Art Academic Rodeo medalist. He said that the inspiration behind this year’s piece “Sleepy” was his younger sister.

Along with his recognition, Phuong received a Congressional certificate, as well as an official 2022 Washington DC Christmas ornament.

Now, as part of receiving this award, Nguyen’s “Sleepy” is currently hanging in Rep. Louie Gohmert’s office and will remian on display there for an entire year.

If you would like to find out more information, please contact Communications Director Belen Casillas at casillasb@chapelhillisd.org.