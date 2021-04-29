CHECK IT OUT: The Tyler Rose Garden is in full bloom, looks spectacular

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The city of Tyler is encouraging people to visit the Tyler Rose Garden, which is at its peak of spring blooms.

“Our roses are as beautiful as always! Take a stroll through our amazing Rose Garden!” says a posting on the city’s Facebook page.

The city posted more than a dozen photos showing photos of beautiful roses in bloom.

“This blooming season is particularly special for us! We were not sure how our roses would look after the extreme weather we saw during Winter Storm Uri. They are beautiful and waiting for your visit,” the posting says.

The Rose Garden is located in the 2000 block of West Front Street. It is free open during daylight hours. Parking is available in front Rose Garden Center.