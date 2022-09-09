TYLER, Texas (KETK) – New “triplets” have settled into the Children’s Park of Tyler, and they welcomed them just in time for National Teddy Bear Day.

The triplets are located right by Franklin Falls, according to a post from the Children’s Park of Tyler. They were donated in honor of a supporter who has stood by the children’s park since its inception. He died of cancer last year.

“These bears are a perfect tribute to such a wonderful man and we are grateful they have taken residence in our park,” according to Children’s Park of Tyler.