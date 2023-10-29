TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Christian groups joined together in Tyler for a day of worship, prayer and community on Sunday ahead of Halloween.

“To remember that really, Halloween is All Hallows Eve, the eve of all holiness on All Saints Day,” said Bishop Joseph Strickland, Catholic Diocese of Tyler.

East Texans came out to the festival to learn the true meaning of All Hallow’s Eve, and the two days that follow.

“It’s a celebration of the saints of God, of the martyrs, of the faithful witnesses of Christ in the world who have come before us,” said Father Nicholas Ziegenhagen, associate director of Good Shepherd Reformed Episcopal Church.

Bishop Strickland said that over the years the holiday has changed to witches, ghosts and candy, but he will always work to ensure people know it has religious roots.

“It’s the time to recognize that, yes, there’s evil in our world, but it’s our faith that Jesus Christ has conquered evil and his love and goodness is available, available to all humanity,” said Bishop Strickland.

Several churches and groups like the following joined in to unite in their faith:

The Catholic Diocese of Tyler

Good Shepherd Reformed Episcopal Church

Reformation House of Prayer

Alliance of the Two Hearts

Woodland Heights Baptist Church

Empowerment Ministries

“We’re pushing aside the differences that we have and unifying up under the umbrella of Jesus Christ,” said Stanley Cofer, pastor at Empowerment Ministries.

Bishop Strickland hopes the event can be held annually as a way to bring Christians together.