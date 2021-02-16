UPDATE: East Texas cities create warming shelters; residents urged to check on elderly

UPDATE:

EAST TEXAS (KETK) – East Texas cities are creating shelters to give people places to escape the cold. Officials are pleading with people to also check on and take in seniors and others who have gone hours without power.

In Arp, the old Arp fire station on Longview Street is being used as an emergency shelter.

“We are running into the issue of the elderly and others who have no power, heat source, or transportation,” Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson said. “We will be working on transporting anyone who calls, to a warm family member or friends house. We are also working with Central Baptist Church in Jacksonville who has opened its doors for anyone who does not have a place to go.”

Dickson said that in Cherokee County, Central Baptist Church in Jacksonville and Alto Community Fellowship have opened their doors as shelters.

The city of Lufkin has opened its convention center as shelter. Cots, blankets, water and food are available.

The City of Marshall has opened its Community Room at Fire State No. 1, 601 S. Grove St., as a shelter for people to get out of the bitter cold.

In Nacogdoches County, police, fire, and sheriff’s departments are making contact with those who are without shelter, distributing blankets and supplies as necessary,” said information from Nacogdoches OEM.

In Henderson County, warming sheltering locations have been established at Christian Youth Foundation, 3693 SH 31 E, Athens; Murchison School, 9661 E. Bankhead St, Murchison; and Lakeside Baptist Church 4470 SH 274, Trinidad.

“Anyone utilizing the warming shelter locations is responsible for bringing their own

blankets, pillows, etc. Masks will be required while inside the shelter and citizens are

encouraged to bring their own masks. Blankets and jackets will not be provided by

sheltering locations,” said Henderson County OEM.

In Longview, officials were asking people to check on seniors who may be without poewr.

“If you are able to, check on your neighbors to make sure they’re okay. Older adults and young children are more at risk in extreme cold. Just a moment of your time can mean a lot to someone who may need help,” said a statement from the city of Longview.