Citizens Academy builds bonds between Marshall Police Department, residents

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) — Marshall Police Department uses its Citizens Police Academy to build bonds between the department and citizens.

The five-week academy gives people an inside look at what the police officers do. The weekly gatherings also give participants an opportunity to express how they think law enforcement agency can improve the relationship between citizens and the department.

A new session of the academy began this week. Participants meet once a week at the Marshall Police Department to gain knowledge on department operations such as patrol, emergency communication and K9 units.

“It’s important to let the community know what it is that we really do, because if you’re getting your information from a movie it’s not very accurate, Marshall Police Chief Cliff Carruth said. “So A: it brings them into the department, we make relationships, lines of communication.”

The chief said the academy serves an important function.

“It’s not just to get together and talk. It’s to actually communicate what it is we do, what we don’t do, if they have concerns or issues how to best utilize the police department to help make our city safer,” he said.

Marshall Police Department is planning to hold more citizens academies in the future.

There are factors that can prevent someone from participating in the program such as outstanding warrants of any type, being a known associate of a convicted felon, and a list of others.

Those who are interested in the Citizens Police Academy can go to www.marshallpd.com and clicking the link labeled “citizens police academy.”