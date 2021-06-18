City begins work on $28 million project to transform Rose City Complex

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Work has begun on a $28 million construction project that will transform the Tyler Rose Complex and includes the building of a new city convention center.

Workers have begun installing a parking lot for those using Tyler Civic Theater and Rose Garden Center, both are located on the west side of the complex, which runs along a portion of West Front Street and includes the East Texas State Fairgrounds and adjacent properties, such as the Tyler Municipal Rose Garden.

Some of Rose Park Drive, which runs along the west side of the fairgrounds, and the parking lot south of Harvey Convention Center will at times be blocked off and unavailable during the construction, which is expected to take months.

West Houston Street, which runs into the complex, will remain open during the project, said information form the city.

Rose Garden Center and Tyler Civic Theater will remain open to the public while work takes place.

The gate on Rose Park Drive through which people enter the Rose Garden gate will be closed. Patrons will still be able to access the heavily visited garden by either going through the Rose Garden Center building or using a gate into the garden located on West Houston Street.

“I am thrilled to see the transformation of this area begin,” Mayor Don Warren said in a statement released by the city. “The Rose Complex is vital to our economic recovery from COVID-19. It will revitalize the entire area surrounding our City’s crown jewel, the Tyler Rose Garden.”

The city will hold a ceremony on Aug. 2 marking the beginning of the demolition of Harvey Convention Center. Plans call building a new convention center to the south side of the parking lot closer to Rose Stadium.