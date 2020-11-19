City creates ‘Connect Longview’ program to help homeowners with repairs

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK)- The City of Longview has created a program to help neighbors who need an extra hand. “Connect Longview” links volunteers and homeowners together.

These homeowners are physically or financially struggling and have received property code violations. Volunteers will help them correct the violations by doing yard work, cleaning and even moving.

City employees review each request on a case-by-case basis. The city of Longview said this is a great volunteer opportunity for churches, civic groups or businesses.

If you’re interested you can visit here or call 903-237-1060.