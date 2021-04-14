City hires firm to study drainage along portions of Black Fork Creek

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The city of Tyler will soon learn more about drainage issues affecting parts of Black Fork Creek.

On Wednesday, the council awarded contracts to Halff Associates, a Richardson company that deals with environmental issues, to study drainage of Black Fork Creek at Gentry Parkway and the headwaters of Willow Creek.

The Willow Creek study will focus on the area along Palace Avenue between Erwin Street and Noonday Road. The Black Fork Creek study will focus on drainage along Gentry Parkway and the bridge at Black Fork Creek, information from the city said.

Halff Associates will be developing a 2D hydraulic models for the city looking at ways to create better drainage in these areas.

A Texas Water Development Board Flood Infrastructure Fund grant will pay for 35% of the $160,000 cost of the Willow Creek study. The city will use $104,000 in Half-Cent Sales Tax Fund money to pay for the rest.

A TWDB’s grant will pay for 35%, of the $80,000 Black Fork Creek study. Half-Cent Sales Tax Fund money will pay for the remaining $52,000.