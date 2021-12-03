City of Bullard community celebrates holiday season with Christmas Tree lighting

BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – East Texans gathered for a Christmas celebration at the Bullard Masonic Lodge on Friday night.

Friends and families spent the night enjoying fun festivities at the Magic on Main Event. The City of Bullard wanted to make sure they had a little bit of everything.

“We’re starting out tonight with our Christmas tree lighting ceremony. We also have a Mistletoe Market where we have our vendors here. They’re going to be showcasing all of the cool things they have ready for Christmas gifts,” said Carrie Dudley, the Coordinator of the Bullard Area Chamber of Commerce.

Not to mention, there were also free photos with Santa.

“We do a photo session that will last about three hours, and we’ll have anywhere from two to 350 kids come in,” said Santa Claus.

This is the City of Bullard’s second year to have Magic on Main, and organizers hope to make it an annual tradition.

“You can come shop, eat, have a good time with your kids, have a photo opportunity with Santa, you don’t have to go to two or three different events to get that you don’t have to go to two or three different towns to get that you get everything right here,” said Dudley.

Several food vendors were there, including Chick-fil-a, DJ’s Kitchen, and Shabbos Churros.

KornPop McCullough was the Balloon Artist.

“It’s just an event for Bullard to give back to the community and to let their people know how much they’re appreciated,” said McCullough.