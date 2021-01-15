City of Gladewater hosts MLK day parade, food drive

Community

GLADEWATER, Texas (KETK) – The city of Gladewater will host a Martin Luther King Jr. parade and food drive on Monday at 10 a.m.

The parade will begin at the corner of Walter Derrick Drive and Commerce Street and proceed on Main Street and end at the Garfield Hill Community Center on Eleanor Street.

Non-perishable food items can be dropped off at Garfield Hill Community Center and the food will be donated to the Manna House in Gladewater.

Due to COVID, the event will follow CDC guidelines by wearing masks and social distancing.

