City of Longview celebrates 150th birthday

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – May 17 marks 150 years that Longview has been an official city, and festivities commenced around town.

The birthday kicked off in 2020 with events including a ball, where many in the community gathered to take a look at Longview’s rich history. The city asked local businesses to carry the fun into 2021 by hosting individual birthday parties at their workplaces.

“We are so proud that we can claim Longview as not only our corporate headquarters, but also as our home,” CEO of Texas Bank and Trust Rogers Pope said. “So we’ve been participating in various events that are taking place throughout the sesquicentennial celebration that’s now been extended somewhat, and we are so proud to wish Longview this very important happy birthday.”

Some companies painted windows and put birthday signs outside of their businesses, while many sent in “happy birthday” videos that will be kept at the library.

“Longview needed a celebration,” Director of Community Services Laura Hill said. “The whole world has been through this pandemic. We needed to celebrate something, and having closure to our celebration which began with such a huge bang, so much enthusiasm, we needed to draw it to a close. So, we’ve had an 18-month celebration with a hiatus for a pandemic.”

The city also plans to capture the celebration by including various mementos in a time capsule to be buried sometime next month.