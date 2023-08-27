LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The City of Longview said that two city employees won the Greater Longview United Way’s Great Cardboard Boat Race on Saturday.

Community Destinations Director Shawn Hara and Development Services Director Michael Shirley won the race held at Teague Park in their boat titled “Aloha Yeehaw”. The city added that Longview Public works also competed in the race.

In a video the city shared on Facebook, Shirley and Hara can be seen pulling into the lead during their first heat of the race. As of Sunday afternoon the event has raised over $2000, according to the Greater Longview United Way.

“We are thrilled to bring back the Great Cardboard Boat Race to Longview for another exciting year,” said Dr. Evan Dolive, Executive Director of the Greater Longview United Way. “This event not only provides a fantastic day of entertainment for families and participants but also plays a crucial role in supporting the Greater Longview community through our various charitable initiatives.”

For more information about the race visit the Greater Longview United Way online.