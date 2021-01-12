City of Marshall asks community for ideas to repurpose tree trunks removed from downtown

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – After removing four live oak trees on North Washington Street, the City of Marshall is asking for community input for repurposing the trunks.

The four trees caused extensive damage and the city said that removal was necessary. The trunks have been transported for safekeeping in the meantime.

They are taking suggestions from the community at 903-935-4421.

While they might be losing four trees from North Washington Street, the city will plant four new live oak trees in a city park as part of Arbor Day in April. This was put together by the City of Marshall, Keep Marshall Beautiful and private citizens.

Photos from the City of Marshall Facebook page