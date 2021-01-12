Winter Weather Tools

School Closings & Delays

schoolclosingsmgn_20150327034535

Live Doppler Radar

East Texas Storm Team Logo_1551911965710.jpg.jpg

Download Your KETK Storm Team App

Share Your Storm Photos

City of Marshall asks community for ideas to repurpose tree trunks removed from downtown

Community

by: Sharon Raissi

Posted: / Updated:

Photo courtesy of the City of Marshall Facebook

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – After removing four live oak trees on North Washington Street, the City of Marshall is asking for community input for repurposing the trunks.

The four trees caused extensive damage and the city said that removal was necessary. The trunks have been transported for safekeeping in the meantime.

They are taking suggestions from the community at 903-935-4421.

While they might be losing four trees from North Washington Street, the city will plant four new live oak trees in a city park as part of Arbor Day in April. This was put together by the City of Marshall, Keep Marshall Beautiful and private citizens.

Photos from the City of Marshall Facebook page

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51