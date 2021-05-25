City of Nacogdoches seeking citizen input as it begins developing new plans for managing growth

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) — Nacogdoches is asking residents’ input in creating a new City

Comprehensive Plan and Downtown Master Plan.

The plans will help city leaders deal with “growth throughout the years ahead and guide our city on much needed improvements while also keeping the small town charm we all love,” said information from the city.

During upcoming public forums city leaders will explain the process of creating the plans. The forums are set for 6 p.m. June 7 at Commercial Bank of Texas, 215 E. Main St., and 6 p.m. June 8 at C.L. Simon Recreation Center, 1112 North St.

“You can expect to hear the purpose for initiating these plans, why we need them, and where we currently are in the planning process from our city leaders and staff. Community members that attend will be given the opportunity to ask questions regarding these studies,” the announcement from the city said.

A sign-up sheet will be available so residents can opt-in to receiving future emails about progress on the creating the planning documents.