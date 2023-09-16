OVERTON, Texas (KETK)- 150 years ago, in 1873, the city of Overton was founded.

“Well, the town was founded because the railroad came through, that’s, a lot of small towns were founded that way, and we had a booming shipping industry out of here for cotton and crops and lumber, and the town prospered because of those things,” said Debbie Maxwell, Overton 150th Celebration Board Member.

Now 150 years later residents are remembering the ones who started their little city.

“Yeah, a lot of history and a lot of very sound ancestors that tried to establish a really good town here for us and I love the small community,” said Maxwell.

Maxwell moved to Overton in 1983 and served on the 150th celebration board. She said it’s been amazing to see all their planning come alive.

“It’s my town. And we got excited about celebrating ourselves, and so we’re doing it and it seems like it’s going very, very well,” said Maxwell.

To celebrate their 150th birthday Overton held a car show, performances and a parade where Amie and Jolie Sikes were asked to be grand marshals.

Photo courtesy of Overton 150.

“Really emotional for us to be invited back for this, and just the fact that Overton’s been here for 150 years and maybe on some small scale, we were a part of its history, so we’re super thankful for Overton,” said Amie Sikes, parade grand marshal.

The sisters grew up in Overton and opened their first business Junk Gypsy there 25 years ago.

“And now we own a small hotel, and we’ve done different things over the years with some different celebrities, different projects and we’re on QVC,” said Amie.

Now the women live in Round Top, but say Overton will always be their home.

“There’s nobody like I mean, just the people in Overton, every single person here, I feel like made us who we are,” said Jolie Sikes, parade grand marshal.

If you couldn’t make it out for Saturday’s celebration you can join Overton on Sunday for a pancake breakfast, worship service and the opening of a 1973 time capsule.