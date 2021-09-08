City of Tyler collecting supplies for Hurricane Ida relief

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The City of Tyler will be accepting supplies to bring relief to those affected by Hurricane Ida with the help of community members.

The city will be accepting donations until Sept. 15 at three locations: the Downtown Recycling Center, the Glass Recreation Center and the Goodman Museum. The collected items will be taken to the east side of New Orleans to assist in recovery.

Dropoff times:

Downtown Recycling Center (414 N. Bois D’Arc Ave.)

Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m. to noon

Glass Recreation Center (501 W. 32nd St.)

Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Goodman Museum (624 N. Broadway Ave.)

Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The City of Tyler asks that the donations are new or unopened and that food items are those that do not require refrigeration due to many not yet having electricity. If the donations that are dropped off are in large quantities, items that are already boxed are easier to transport to the distribution site.

Below is a list of recommended food and supplies:

Baby Items – baby food, bottles, formula, diapers of every size, baby wipes, etc.

Breakfast foods – Cereal, Oatmeal, Pop-Tarts and other packaged items

Bottled Water

Canned food items – meats, soups, vegetables, etc.

Can openers – manual only

Coffee/Tea – instant coffee and tea bags

Hand sanitizers – bottled or antibacterial hand wipes

Juices – bottled, canned, and powdered mixes for individual water bottles

Milk – UHT boxed milk, powdered milk

Paper plates, paper bowls and plastic utensils

Paper towels, napkins and toilet paper

Peanut Butter and Jelly/Jam/Preserves

Rice, Instant Potatoes, Pasta

Snack packs – nutritious snack bars, trail mix, beef jerky, etc.

Sugar/sweetener packets and creamer, cups for coffee/tea

Cleaning Supplies (bleach, gloves, cleaning liquids/powders, scouring pads, etc.)

Brooms, mops and buckets

Dishwashing and Laundry Supplies (dish soap, detergent, stain removers, fabric softeners, etc.)

Shovels, rakes, axes, saws – tools for clearing debris

Trash Bags – all sizes, from 13-gallon kitchen bags up to lawn/leaf bags and contractor bags

Shopping Bags – to be used for distribution of food and supplies