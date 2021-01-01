City of Tyler officials react to Rose Bowl moving to Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – After the CFP game, which usually takes place at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, was announced to move to the AT&T stadium in Arlington, Governor Abbott responded by saying:

“Everything is moving to Texas. Now the Rose Bowl. We can send them some Tyler roses.” Gov. Greg Abbott

We can send them some Tyler roses. https://t.co/LbAZ7oAWhw — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) December 20, 2020

The game was moved from the Rose Bowl to the AT&T stadium due to California’s COVID-19 restrictions.

“The tweet alone from Governor Abbott was the benefit, it gives us that much more build on our brand and it didn’t cost us a dime,” President of Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce Henry Bell said.

The governor’s tweet was a testament to what the city is known for.

Tyler has had a rich history of growing roses dating back to the 1920s. By the 1940s, more than half of the roses were grown within ten miles of the city of Tyler, which is why the city was coined the Rose Capital of America, not to mention the hometown of college and pro football legend Earl Campbell.

“The city of Tyler is the rose capital of the United States and the Rose Bowl is getting closer and closer to the Rose City. So here the game is just a couple hours away, just an hour and a half away from Tyler and it’s just a fun time to celebrate the rose,” said Don Warren, Mayor of the City of Tyler.

The last time the Rose Bowl game was moved from California was back in 1941, just after the attack on Pearl Harbor.