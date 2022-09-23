DALLAS, Texas (KETK) – On the day that the East Texas State Fair kicks off, Visit Tyler has announced that the city will be featured at the State Fair on Sept. 30 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Visit Tyler staff will be highlighting the events and attractions that make the community special as a part of the fair’s “Destination Days”, and will help man the Texas Heritage Travel booth in the historic GoTexan Pavilion, next to the wine garden.

Residents of Tyler and Smith County are encouraged to visit the fair that day. If you are interested in attending, you can buy tickets ahead of time online.

“We are thrilled to showcase Tyler as a focus destination at the State Fair this year. Tyler is an amazing place to visit, and we look forward to sharing that information with travelers from all over the world who come to enjoy the Fair.” Del Polikretis, executive director of the Texas Forest Trail Region

The State Fair of Texas runs from Sept. 30 to Oct. 23, and will see more than 2.2 million visitors from all over.

The Texas Heritage Travel booth is the only statewide travel exhibitor at the Fair. Last year, visitors to Tyler spent $232.9 million on accommodations, restaurants, groceries, transportation, attractions, entertainment and shopping.