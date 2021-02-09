City to begin 6-month drainage project on College Avenue north of downtown

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Motorists who use College Avenue just north of downtown will encounter delays beginning Wednesday, Jan. 10.

For about the next six months, workers will be repairing a storm drain along College Avenue between East Locust and the railroad tracks to the north, said information from the city.

A work crew will be in the area during the day on most weekdays, the announcement said. At times, drivers will have to take a route around the work zone.

The project at some point will require people who live in the Moore Grocery Lofts to find a different place to park.

The city said parking will be made available in designated lots.