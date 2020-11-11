City to make drainage system improvements to help reduce flooding during heavy rains

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler City Council on Wednesday took steps to lessen the problem of flooding during heavy rains.

It will pay Reynolds & Kay $374,597 to install a storm sewer line along Pabst Avenue from Valentine Street to the creek channel south of Willow Street and $551,892 to repair drainage infrastructure and address street settlement issues on Flat Rock Lane between Balsam Gap and Elk River Road, the city said.

“The storm drain system on Pabst Avenue is damaged in multiple locations,” City Engineer Lisa Crossman said. “The project will repair the issues and minimize the localized flooding during heavy rains that occurs at the intersection of Valentine Street and Pabst Avenue. The Flat Rock drainage improvement project will repair the storm drainage system and alleviate the settlement issues in the neighborhood.”

The projects are funded through the Half-Cent Sales Tax program.