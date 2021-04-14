City to spend $1.3 million to improve portions of Melinda, Donna streets

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The city of Tyler will spend $1.3 million to improve portions of Melinda Lane and Donna Drive.

Melinda Lane and Donna Drive, short streets that run parallel to each other south of West Elm Street, have pavements and curbs that need to be replaced. A stormwater drainage system needs to be installed that prevents water from damaging the subgrade beneath the pavement, said information from the city.

Workers also will replace waters mains and install new fire hydrants.

The council on Wednesday unanimously approved the awarding of the project to Leland Bradlee Construction, based in Longview.

Work is expected to begin in June and take about nine months to complete. The project is funded through the Half-Cent Sales Tax Program.