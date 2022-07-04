NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – The City of Nacogdoches recently welcomed it first rage room “Nac Smash N’ Paint Rooms” to the community.

The rage room features rooms to smash items, interactive selfie booths and a splatter paint room. Packages into the rage rooms range from bring your own breakables, big mad to furious, and can be combined to feature other rooms as well.

The splatter paint room offers the chance for visitors to throw and splatter glow-in-the-dark paint. Protective gear is provided, and the room is promoted as kid friendly and “perfect for children ages 3 and up,” according to their website.

For a combination of all three, “Nac Smash” offers the ultimate fun package which allows access to all three types of rooms and lasts 40 minutes.

