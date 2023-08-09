TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A loving home for a pet is sometimes all it needs to come out of its shell, even if it’s just a temporary arrangement.

With overcrowding in many local shelters and more dogs and cats out on the streets everyday, the need for responsible pet fosters is only growing. Taking animals out of a crowded shelter and giving them a safe, warm and loving environment can make all the difference.

Most rescues will require you to fill out an application to be a foster before you can move forward. Typically, those applications ask some basic questions about you and your current living situation.

As explained by the ASPCA, there are different types of fosters. There are general caregivers and those equipped to handle special situations like animals with health problems, nursing mothers and more.

Below are some of the most common misconceptions about fostering a pet:

I DON’T HAVE ENOUGH TIME

A top concern among potential fosters is time. If you go to work or school full-time, how can you have enough time to bring a whole new life into your house?

The answer is simple. Rescues work to pair the right animal with the right foster home. If you’re not home often, you may be paired with an animal that requires less social time, like a cat or a low-energy dog. If you’re concerned you don’t have enough time to dedicate to foster, you can always check in with the rescue to see what they recommend.

FOSTERING ISN’T THAT IMPORTANT

Put simply, fostering saves lives. Oftentimes these animals are taken from less-than-ideal living conditions, and any space that is warm, dry and safe can be an upgrade for them.

Fostering can benefit more than just that single animal, it also frees up a spot in a shelter for another pet in need. According to the ASPCA, nearly 1 million shelter animals are euthanized each year in the U.S.

IT’S EXPENSIVE

Though taking care of any animal requires a time commitment, it doesn’t have to break the bank. When you foster through the SPCA of East Texas, for example, they pay for all the animal’s medical care, food and supplies. All you need to bring is the love.

Not every foster opportunity comes paid, however. Some will require the foster to provide basic needs for the pets, so it’s important to check in before deciding to adopt.

If your financial situation is tight but you’ve got plenty of love to give, consider

MY PET WON’T LIKE COMPANY

A lot of pet lovers may already have a furry friend in their home. With one animal already ruling the roost, how can you be sure fostering is a good idea for your pet?

You know your pet best. If you’re sure it can’t play well with others, you’re right. But if you think your pet could enjoy some four-legged company, getting in touch with a rescue and voicing your concerns might help clear a path to a temporarily fuller house.

Most animals benefit from some level of socialization, and socialization with other dogs or cats can help your own pet learn and grow.

I’LL GET ATTACHED

Some worry that if they do adopt an animal, they will become too attached to that animal when it comes time for adoption. Some potential fosters worry about the heartbreak of losing their animal.

The simple truth is that you’re right– it might be difficult to let a foster pet go after living with them and loving them. While housing an animal, a foster owner is the animal’s best friend and biggest advocate. One bit of comfort should stick with you more than the grief: You gave that animal a better life.

As the saying goes, “I let my heart break a little, so theirs will never break again.”