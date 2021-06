It’s Back!! The annual Peltier Subaru Dirty Dog Wash Is scheduled for Saturday, June 12th from 10 to 5 at Peltier Subaru in Tyler. Peltier Subaru will donate $25 for every dog we wash. Our goal is to wash 200 dirty dogs. Go home with a fresh smelling pooch and help raise money for The […]

It’s Back!! The 8th annual Peltier Subaru Dirty Dog Wash benefiting The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is scheduled for Saturday, June 12th from 10am to 5pm at Peltier Subaru in Tyler.

Peltier Subaru will donate $25 for every dog we wash. Our goal is to wash 200 dirty dogs. Go home with a fresh smelling pooch and help raise money for The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People – East Texas oldest brick and mortar no kill shelter. Celebrating 52 years of serving the animals and people of East Texas.