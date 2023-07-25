MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) — With 24 dogs and 19 cats, A.P.E.T Shelter in Mineola is currently at capacity and in need of volunteers.

Liesse Langlois, who is the shelter director, says that the heat and lack of help is creating a challenge for the staff and pets that are currently at the shelter.

“It’s very hot… [our dogs] are in the shade but it’s pretty scorching… we stay at fully capacity… we work from a waiting list and that waiting list is currently about five months long,” said Langlois.

A.P.E.T is currently looking for people to help walk dogs, leash train dogs, socialize cats, fold laundry, do dishes and overall serve as a help to the shelter.

“Every little bit helps when getting the animals adopted… the sky is the limit… we could use as many [volunteers] as we could get.”

There is also a thrift store in Mineola called Top Dog Thrift Store where the sales support the shelter. The store takes donations of everything except clothes or shoes.

If you would like more information about A.P.E.T, you can visit their website here. You can also call Liesse Langlois at 903-638-6902.