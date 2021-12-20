Angelina County Humane Society accepting donations for pets for Fill the Kennel event

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 18: Dogs are seen at the 2021 Pawlidays celebration at Sofitel Hotel Los Angeles on December 18, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Winnie Berry Humane Society of Angelina County is holding their annual Fill the Kennel event until Dec. 29, and they are asking the community to donate items to help them continue to care for animals.

The organization’s mission is to care for and provide shelter to cats and dogs until they find their new family.

Here’s how you may help:

1. Visit their wish list here to see which supplies they need most OR stop by their angel tree at the Pet Adoption Center and select a tag.

2. Purchase wish list items wherever you normally shop. Online shoppers, scroll down to see how you can double the impact of your donation.

3. Bring items to their location at 1102 N. John Redditt Drive and place them in the designated kennel in front of the building.

The humane society said they appreciate receiving gifts during this time of year.

“By giving during our supply drive, you are helping us stretch our budget to care for more animals each year, and ultimately, save more lives,” said the Winnie Berry Humane Society of Angelina County.

Here is the group’s most-needed items list:

Collars for medium and large dogs

slip-knot leashes

laundry detergent

paper towels

tall kitchen trash bags

metal pails

puppy pads

interactive toys for dogs and cats

durable chew toys for large dogs

gallon ziplock bags

lysol disinfectant spray

non-clumping cat litter

If you buy items from Amazon Smile and Chewy.com and use the links below, the organization will donate some of the proceeds to the humane society.