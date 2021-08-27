Blue Collar Mutts hosts rescue event: Dog Daze of Summer

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK)- Blue Collar Mutts will host a rescue event at the Fredonia Brewery on Aug. 28 to raise supplies for shelter animals.
Dog Daze of Summer is an event for locals to grab a local brew and bond with man/women’s best friend. If attendees bring $10 worth of pet donations, they will receive money off a pint of beer.
Local organizations will have tables set up, including pet tagging services on-site from Blue Collar Mutt Rescue. The Humane Society of Nacogdoches County will be tabling with information about spay and neuter resources for your pets and spent grain homemade doggie treats. There will also be merch for sale for pets and their humans.
The event is free to the public and will be from 12- 10 p.m. Event hosts recommend bringing water and a beach towel, so animals aren’t lying on the hot pavement.
Blue Collar Mutts is an animal advocacy group dedicated to the rehabilitation and permanent placement of homeless/voiceless animals. The organization educates locals on the importance of pet maintenance, such as spay/neutering and microchipping.
Clear the Shelters is a national campaign that encourages people to adopt from their local shelters in an effort to “clear the shelters.” The campaign receives national and local coverage on NBC and each year over 100,000 animals are adopted from shelters and rescues that participate in our initiative. This year’s month-long event is August 23rd – September 19th. We hope that you can support our East Texas shelters and rescues.
KETK has partnered with these East Texas shelters and rescues:
- Animal Preservation of East Texas (APET)-SPCA
- Kurth Memorial Animal Services
- Smith County Animal Control and Shelter
- Justice for Samson Animal Rescue
- Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center
- Athens Animal Rescue Shelter
- Save Rocky the Great Dane Rescue and Rehab
- The Humane Society of Angelina County
- SPCA East Texas
- Blue Collar Mutts Rescue
- City of Henderson Animal Center
More than 551,000 pets have found their forever homes since 2015.