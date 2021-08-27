Blue Collar Mutts hosts rescue event: Dog Daze of Summer

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK)- Blue Collar Mutts will host a rescue event at the Fredonia Brewery on Aug. 28 to raise supplies for shelter animals.

Dog Daze of Summer is an event for locals to grab a local brew and bond with man/women’s best friend. If attendees bring $10 worth of pet donations, they will receive money off a pint of beer.

Local organizations will have tables set up, including pet tagging services on-site from Blue Collar Mutt Rescue. The Humane Society of Nacogdoches County will be tabling with information about spay and neuter resources for your pets and spent grain homemade doggie treats. There will also be merch for sale for pets and their humans.

The event is free to the public and will be from 12- 10 p.m. Event hosts recommend bringing water and a beach towel, so animals aren’t lying on the hot pavement.

Blue Collar Mutts is an animal advocacy group dedicated to the rehabilitation and permanent placement of homeless/voiceless animals. The organization educates locals on the importance of pet maintenance, such as spay/neutering and microchipping.